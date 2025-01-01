Train To Kashmir: Northern Railway Announces First-Ever Train Timings For Katra-Srinagar Route

The train service includes newly introduced Vande Bharat trains and Mail/Express trains, as per a communication from Northern Railways.

Train Timings:

Vande Bharat Express :

Departs Katra (SVDK): 8:10 a.m.

Arrives Srinagar: 11:20 a.m.

Mail/Express (Morning) :

Departs Katra:

9:50 a.m.

Arrives Srinagar:

1:10 p.m.

Mail/Express (Afternoon) :

Departs Katra:

3:00 p.m.

Arrives Srinagar:

6:20 p.m.

The train to Kashmir is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi any time around January 20. However, the date and place for inauguration haven't been finalized so far.

