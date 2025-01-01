(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ricardo Nunes faces a pivotal moment as he begins his new term as São Paulo's mayor. His 100-day action plan prioritizes completing ongoing projects while navigating constraints. This strategy aims to deliver tangible results in Brazil's most populous city.



Education takes center stage in Nunes' plan. The mayor aims to finish on three Unified Educational Centers (CEUs) and initiate six more. These facilities serve as community hubs, offering educational and cultural services to underserved areas.



Healthcare receives significant attention. Nunes proposes a small surgery initiative to halve waiting lists, addressing a critical concern for many paulistanos. The plan also includes delivering new medical equipment to enhance city health services.



The mayor's fiscal strategy involves sending a Municipal Fiscal Responsibility Law proposal to the City Council. This move seeks to balance the city's books amidst rising current expenses, which could limit new investments.







Housing initiatives feature prominently, with plans to deliver 981 housing units and regularize land in 58 areas. This effort aims to address São Paulo's ongoing housing challenges and provide stability for thousands of residents.



Security measures, while less emphasized, include expanding integrated cameras in the Smart Sampa Platform to 30,000. This initiative aims to enhance city-wide surveillance and improve public safety.

Tight Budget, Clear Goals: São Paulo's New Action Plan Focuses on Core Services

Nunes must also adapt to changes in the City Counci , particularly the absence of influential leader Milton Leite. This shift in political dynamics could impact the mayor's ability to implement his agenda effectively.



The plan's focus on completing existing projects rather than launching new initiatives reflects the financial realities facing São Paulo's administration. Nunes must navigate these challenges while meeting citizens' expectations for improved city services.



As São Paulo enters this new phase, the success of Nunes' 100-day plan could set the tone for the city's development in the coming years. The mayor's ability to deliver on these promises will be crucial in addressing the diverse needs of Brazil's economic powerhouse.



Tight Budget, Clear Goals: São Paulo's New Action Plan Focuses on Core Services

