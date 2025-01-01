Attempt To Divert Attention: BJP Slams Kejriwal Over Letter To RSS Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Reacting to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said that the former Delhi CM was attempting to divert attention from real issues.

“Those who haven't done any work for 10-12 years are now resorting to such tactics,” he told IANS adding that AAP came to loot and destroy Delhiites.

Tarun Chugh also accused Kejriwal of indulging in vote-bank politics.

“For 11 years, Kejriwal only supported clerics and appeased a particular community. He ignored Sanatan traditions, temples, and gurudwaras. Now, as elections approach, he suddenly remembers priests and granthis. The public sees through his lies and will respond accordingly,” he said.

Chugh added,“Your deceit will no longer work. The people are ready to rise and say, 'Vacate the throne!'”

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal wrote a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat seeking answers to some questions on BJP's politics.

In the letter, Kejriwal posed questions like -- Does RSS support whatever wrong BJP has done in the past few days? BJP leaders are openly distributing money, does RSS support vote buying? Dalit and Purvanchali votes (from the voter list) are being cut on a large scale. Does RSS think this is good for democracy? Doesn't RSS feel that the BJP is weakening democracy?"

On the ongoing exchange of letters between Delhi CM Atishi and Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, Gautam criticised AAP's governance, stating,“AAP has betrayed the trust of the people. Their schemes (Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana and other such schemes) are mere theatrics with no results on the ground. They claim to have built schools, but where are these schools? In Delhi, tanker mafias are flourishing, and water remains scarce. Whatever AAP says, assume the opposite to be true.”

He further added,“This band-baaja politics of letters is just an attempt to save themselves as public trust in them has eroded.”

Highlighting the BJP's achievements, Dushyant Gautam remarked,“We have provided homes to four crore people in the city, and in the next five years, we will provide homes to three crore more people, starting with Delhi.”

Referring to the Prime Minister's pledge from the Red Fort to eliminate kuccha houses, Gautam said,“The PM promised that in five years, no one in India would live in a kuccha house. This initiative is starting in Delhi, with homes that will include kitchens, gas connections, and more. The BJP fulfills its promises.”