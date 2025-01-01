عربي


Injury Toll In Kyiv Following Russian Drone Attack Rises To Six Klitschko

Injury Toll In Kyiv Following Russian Drone Attack Rises To Six Klitschko


1/1/2025 3:08:46 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in Kyiv due to a Russian drone attack has increased to six, with two of them hospitalized.

This update was shared by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.


Injury Toll In Kyiv Following Russian Drone Attack Rises To Six Klitschko Image

Klitschko stated that medical assistance was provided on-site to the other injured individuals, including a pregnant woman.


Injury Toll In Kyiv Following Russian Drone Attack Rises To Six Klitschko Image
 Read also: Drone debris falls on non - residential building in Kyiv 's Pecherskyi district
Injury Toll In Kyiv Following Russian Drone Attack Rises To Six Klitschko Image

As reported by Ukrinform, early on January
1, the Russian forces launched an attack on Kyiv using strike drones. Initial reports indicated three injured individuals in Pecherskyi district of the capital.

