Injury Toll In Kyiv Following Russian Drone Attack Rises To Six Klitschko

The number of people in Kyiv due to a Russian drone attack has increased to six, with two of them hospitalized.

This update was shared by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

Klitschko stated that medical assistance was provided on-site to the other injured individuals, including a pregnant woman.

As reported by Ukrinform, early on January

1, the Russian forces launched an attack on Kyiv using strike drones. Initial reports indicated three injured individuals in Pecherskyi district of the capital.