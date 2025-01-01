HBKU Press Publishes 'Qatar Through My Eyes: History, People, And Sovereigns' Book

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) published a new titled“Qatar Through My Eyes: History, People, and Sovereigns” authored by H E Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani.

The book highlights the founding and history of Qatar, providing insight about its rulers and people, along with glimpses of the author's life and experiences. This work serves as an important reference for intellectuals, researchers, and students in the fields of history, geography, and heritage.

H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani highlights the fact that he witnessed the reigns of six of Qatar's eight rulers, providing a simple and objective documentation of these times.

