One Injured As Drone Debris Destroys Two Floors Of Building In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Falling drone debris destroyed the two upper floors of a residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district on Wednesday, January 1.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The two upper floors of a residential building in the Pecherskyi district were partially destroyed. All services are working at the scene," Klitschko wrote.

One person was and has been hospitalized.