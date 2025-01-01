One Injured As Drone Debris Destroys Two Floors Of Building In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Falling drone debris destroyed the two upper floors of a residential building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district on Wednesday, January 1.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The two upper floors of a residential building in the Pecherskyi district were partially destroyed. All services are working at the scene," Klitschko wrote.
One person was injured and has been hospitalized.
