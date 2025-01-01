Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center Achieves UAE's First Testicular Cryopreservation For Young Patients

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has successfully performed the UAE's first testicular tissue cryopreservation (TTC) procedures on four young boys, aged 2 to 10, prior to their bone marrow transplants. This groundbreaking procedure preserves the children's future fertility while undergoing life-saving treatments for conditions such as leukemia, thalassemia, and immunodeficiency diseases.

The procedures, conducted with the consent and support of the children's families, involved a multidisciplinary team of experts, showcasing ADSCC's commitment to innovative pediatric care. Testicular tissue samples were carefully preserved for potential future use, ensuring long-term quality of life for the patients.

ADSCC continues to set new standards in healthcare excellence through its pioneering Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program (AD-BMT©), offering comprehensive fertility preservation options for prepubescent patients. The center remains at the forefront of cellular therapy and pediatric care, further cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in global healthcare innovation.