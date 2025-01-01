Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center Achieves UAE's First Testicular Cryopreservation For Young Patients
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) has successfully performed the UAE's first testicular tissue cryopreservation (TTC) procedures on four young boys, aged 2 to 10, prior to their bone marrow transplants. This groundbreaking procedure preserves the children's future fertility while undergoing life-saving treatments for conditions such as leukemia, thalassemia, and immunodeficiency diseases.
The procedures, conducted with the consent and support of the children's families, involved a multidisciplinary team of experts, showcasing ADSCC's commitment to innovative pediatric care. Testicular tissue samples were carefully preserved for potential future use, ensuring long-term quality of life for the patients.
ADSCC continues to set new standards in healthcare excellence through its pioneering Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Program (AD-BMT©), offering comprehensive fertility preservation options for prepubescent patients. The center remains at the forefront of cellular therapy and pediatric care, further cementing Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in global healthcare innovation.
MENAFN01012025003092003082ID1109046100
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.