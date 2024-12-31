5 People Died In Road Accident In Carpathian Region, Including Minors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people died in an accident involving a car and a truck in the village of Nastashyno in the Carpathian region.

This was reported on by the State Emergency Service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukrinform reports.

'On 30 December, at 21:49, the 101 line received a report that a road accident involving a car and a truck had occurred on the H-09 Mukachevo-Lviv highway in the village of Nastashyno, Burshtyn TG, Ivano-Frankivsk district, killing 5 people,' the SES department said.

According to them, rescuers unblocked the bodies of a 15-year-old and 18-year-old girls and three boys born in 2004, 2006 and 2008.

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the accident.

