President Ilham Aliyev Addressed On Occasion Of Solidarity Day Of World Azerbaijanis And New Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the people of Azerbaijan on the
occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New
Year.
Azernews presents the full speech:
We are successfully concluding the year 2024. All the goals we
set at the beginning of the year have been met. Our country has
developed confidently. Our country's international reputation has
increased significantly. There is positive development in the
country's economy. Our military power has increased. Stability
prevails in our country. The Azerbaijani people are living in
conditions of security.
The events unfolding in the world today are clearly visible to
all of us. New wars, confrontations and conflicts are flaring up.
Bloody clashes continue in different regions of the world.
Azerbaijan, however, lives in peace, tranquility, security and
stability. I am sure that stability and peace will be eternal in
the future too.
Many important developments took place in 2024. The most
important of them was the liberation of four villages of Gazakh
district, which were occupied in the early 1990s. We never took a
step back from our position regarding these villages. We never
forgot about these villages. The restoration of our territorial
integrity and sovereignty simply had its own logic. We deal with
everything, all the issues with confidence and consistency. At the
first stage, we liberated a large part of Karabakh and East
Zangezur from the occupiers in the Patriotic War in 2020. The part
that remained under occupation was liberated from the occupiers
through the anti-terror operation last year, and Azerbaijan
restored its state sovereignty. This year, we regained four
villages of Gazakh district without a single shot being fired,
through political means. But it is also true that if the events
that have occurred in Azerbaijan-Armenia relations over the past
four years had not taken place, Armenia, of course, would never
have voluntarily returned these villages to us. They were forced to
do it. They did this realizing our political and military power,
and I hope that from now on Armenia, while pursuing its policies,
will continue to take into account the new realities created in the
South Caucasus and, at the same time, in the world. We have created
the new realities in the South Caucasus. The Patriotic War has
created these realities. The restoration of our state sovereignty
further strengthened these realities, and we reaffirmed the new
realities we created in the South Caucasus on the diplomatic,
international and political levels. The whole world has accepted
the new realities.
Therefore, I believe that Armenia's large-scale armament
campaign is yet another source of threat to the region. If we were
to note the most worrying moment for us this year, of course, it
would be Armenia's armament. There is no logical explanation for
this. Armenia has faced a complete fiasco with its policy of
aggression. Their military defeats in 2020 and then 2023 should
have shown them the right path. We were trying to do this and are
continuing our efforts to this day. I have repeatedly urged them
both in my official statements and during our negotiations with the
Armenian side to stay away from this dangerous path. The foreign
circles and foreign countries provoking them and pushing them to
attack Azerbaijan again will not stand behind them. They simply
will not be able to. No force in this region can compete with us
militarily. Therefore, let me say again, it is not too late for
them to turn back from this dangerous path. The South Caucasus
should be a region of peace, security and cooperation. Armenia's
large-scale and rapid militarization, the supply of deadly weapons
can disrupt this peace, the possible peace. I must also mention one
thing. Azerbaijan will not simply observe this. Thirty years of
occupation and destruction, the devastation of Karabakh and East
Zangezur, the Khojaly genocide, the fact that one million of our
compatriots became refugees and displaced persons because of
Armenia will never be erased from our memory. We will never forget
this. Armenia's policy, its aggressive substance must always be
taken into account. Therefore, I once again feel obliged to warn
the Armenian leadership to refrain from this dangerous path.
Moreover, they are not capable of competing with us in military or
any other field.
Given the large-scale militarization of Armenia, we have
significantly increased our military budget for the coming year. It
has reached a record level of 8.4 billion manats. Let me repeat
that we were compelled to raise it to this level. Because we cannot
lag behind in the arms race initiated by Armenia in the South
Caucasus. However, if this arms race had not occurred, at least
half of this money would have been channeled into other areas such
as the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur and addressing the
social problems of our citizens. Just for comparison, let me say
that our military expenses will be 8.4 billion manats. Next year,
we are allocating 4 billion manats to Karabakh and East Zangezur.
It could have been the exact opposite. But Armenia and countries
that stand behind it and give it harmful advices simply won't let
this happen.
Nevertheless, the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur is
progressing successfully. About 10,000 former internally displaced
persons have already returned to these lands. The best conditions
have been created for them. In general, more than 30,000 people
live and work in liberated territories – both in the newly opened
enterprises and social facilities, and in construction. Next year,
of course, the number of citizens who will return there will
increase significantly. I must also note that from 2021 to the
present, Azerbaijan has allocated more than 19 billion manats for
the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, and the
implementation of the Great Return Program will continue to be a
priority for us.
Of course, our economy must develop in order to accomplish all
these tasks. There are good results here too. This year, the gross
domestic product grew by more than 4 percent, the non-oil sector
expanded by more than 6 percent, and the non-oil industrial sector
saw an increase of over 7 percent. We have increased our foreign
exchange reserves and currently have more than 72 billion dollars
in foreign exchange reserves. At the same time, we have also
reduced our foreign debt. Today, Azerbaijan's foreign debt is only
5.2 billion dollars. In other words, our foreign exchange reserves
exceed our foreign debt 14 times. If there is any developed country
with figures close to these, show them to me. Therefore, in
addition to all this work-such as the restoration of Karabakh and
East Zangezur, the strengthening of our military power, and the
implementation of social projects-we have also achieved these
significant macroeconomic figures. We have both reduced our debt
and increased our reserves, and this allows us the opportunity to
implement extensive social programs. I can say that since 2019,
four social package projects and programs have been implemented. A
fifth package will be implemented next year. The funds allocated
and to be allocated for these projects will constitute 7.5 billion
manats.
As for the social sphere, I must also note that starting from
2025, the minimum wage will be increased from 345 manats to 400
manats, and the minimum pension from 280 manats to 320 manats. The
increase constitutes approximately 14-15 percent. In other words,
despite the implementation of all these major investment projects,
the social sphere, people's livelihoods, and social protection will
always be in the spotlight.
This year, the COP29 climate conference was held in Azerbaijan.
I can say that this is the largest international event in the
history of our independence, and I believe that it is the largest
and most prestigious international conference in the world. We
successfully hosted this major event in a matter of eleven months.
The 76,000 registered participants witnessed Azerbaijan's potential
firsthand. A total of 197 countries, 80 heads of state and
government and vice presidents participated in the conference. This
once again shows that all the efforts of some Western countries,
so-called non-governmental organizations under their control and
fake media outlets that wanted to use COP29 against Azerbaijan for
eleven months were in vain. Their campaign is still ongoing. After
COP, for almost two months now, a campaign of evil, slander, lies
and fabrications has been underway against us. It aims to slander
Azerbaijan and to damage its reputation. I do not even want to
mention the names of the countries behind it. The Azerbaijani
people know those countries perfectly well. The Azerbaijani people
know very well from which source non-governmental organizations
receive funds and from which capital they receive instructions. I
hope that starting from the end of January next year, this policy
of discrimination, evil and slander against Azerbaijan will be
stopped. In any case, our hopes are high.
This year, the people of Azerbaijan placed great trust in me
again. The support shown to me in the presidential election
inspires and strengthens me even more. It convinces me even more
that we are moving forward on the right path and that I will live
up to this high trust in the future. I do believe that the people
of Azerbaijan have no doubts about this either. Azerbaijan has been
developing confidently, successfully and with dignity for 21 years.
During these years, there have been difficulties, moments of trial,
wars and groundless accusations against us. But none of them, not a
single one of them could divert us from our path. We have restored
our territorial integrity, and despite the wishes of world powers,
we have also restored our state sovereignty – also contrary to the
will of great powers. We are also governing our country with
confidence. Those who want to put a spoke in our wheel will fail
again.
Dear compatriots, today is the Day of Solidarity of World
Azerbaijanis. I sincerely congratulate Azerbaijanis living all over
the world on this holiday. I wish my dear people good health,
prosperity, happiness and the best of luck.
Happy holidays!
MENAFN31122024000195011045ID1109045589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.