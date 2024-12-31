AFU General Staff Confirms Strike On Oil Depot In Russia's Smolensk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Tuesday, December 31, special operations forces, in coordination with the drone forces of the of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Yartsevskaya oil depot in Russia's Smolensk region.

the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this

"Powerful explosions and a fire have been recorded at the facility, with heavy smoke observed. According to available information, storage tanks have caught fire," the message states.

It is known that the depot was used, among other purposes, to supply the Russian invading army.

Further details about the results of the strike are being clarified.

"The destruction of important enemy targets will continue until the Russian Federation ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine. More will follow," the General Staff added.

