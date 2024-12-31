Zelensky Held Technological Meeting: There Are Already Solutions To Protect Against Russian Missiles, Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said after the second meeting of the Council that there are already some systemic solutions to protect against Russian missiles and bombs.

According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this in his Telegram .

“We are ending the year with a meeting of the Bet. This is the second meeting in this format. officials, other heads of state institutions, military commanders, plus manufacturers. There were heads and general designers of our defense companies, both private and state-owned. The first technological meeting was devoted to air defense. We have already had reports on the first solutions. How we can increase the capacity of our defense of the sky. And how we can increase the production necessary for this in Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

He noted that an important task is to strengthen mobile fire groups.

“We will continue to strengthen our mobile firing groups. We already have some system solutions to protect against Russian missiles and bombs. We are focusing on domestic industrial capabilities. The main thing is our production, our domestic industrial strength, which gives greater strength to the defense. And after the war, this will ensure the growth of Ukrainian exports: Ukrainian weapons, our experience in defending our country will definitely help our partners,” the President said.

As reported, during the presentation of Ukraine's Internal Resilience Plan in the Verkhovna Rada , Volodymyr Zelensky said that regular meetings of the Technology Council would begin in December to ensure the smooth operation of the domestic defense industry.

Photo: OP