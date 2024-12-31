Zelensky Signs Law On Deferral Of Mobilization For Those Released From Captivity, Relatives Of War Dead

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law that provides for the right to defer mobilization to the for persons whose close relatives were killed or went missing while participating in hostilities.

This is stated in the card of the relevant document No. 12104 on the website of the Verkhovna Rada , Ukrinform reports.

The purpose of the law is to eliminate uncertainty regarding the grounds for granting a deferral from military service during mobilization to women and men whose close relatives were killed or went missing during the war.

The law provides for the right of persons whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother or full, half or half brother or sister) died or went missing (were declared missing) under special circumstances or during the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repulse and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation during the ATO, JFO and full-scale invasion.

Process of receiving officer ranks for soldiers, sergeants with combat experience simplified –

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 20, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law on granting a deferral from military service during mobilization to persons whose close relatives were killed or went missing while participating in hostilities.