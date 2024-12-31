Russian Losses Can Reach 2,000 People Per Day - NG Tells About Enemy Assault Tactics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian side continues to deploy infantry to storm Ukrainian positions, with enemy losses reaching up to 2,000 people a day.

This was stated by the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk on television, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy continues to actively involve infantry in its assaults. In some areas, they are trying to reinforce infantry groups with a small number of armored vehicles. If we analyze the clashes, in particular over the past 10 days, there were assault actions involving several armored - from three to seven to ten. However, we cannot call such assaults frequent. Now we can see that the enemy is trying to constantly bring up infantry to conduct such assault operations. In total, almost 200 assaults can take place during a day, sometimes more. Indeed, the enemy's losses reach about 2,000 [people] per day, which in itself indicates how many infantry the enemy is ready to send each time to conduct assault operations, to try to seize positions,” said the spokesman.

Muzychuk emphasized the effective work of the defense. He added that the Russian infantry is being held back by drones, and in some areas the accuracy of the destruction and the effectiveness of FPV drones reaches 70-80%.

The NGU spokesman added that more than 100 combat engagements have taken place along the contact line since the beginning of the day. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, Kupiansk and Lyman sectors. Muzychuk noted that 11 assault attempts have been repelled since the beginning of the day in the frontline areas where the National Guard brigades are performing their tasks.

As Ukrinform reported, 117 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day.