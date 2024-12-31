Kuwaiti Fans Showed Up To Support To Team Ahead Of Semi-Final Against Bahrain
Date
12/31/2024 3:03:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
By Faisal Al-Khamili
KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti football fans set the best examples of support to their national team, as they filled the stands of Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium ahead of the semi-final between Kuwait and Bahrain.
Fans wearing blue colors and painting before the start of the match of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf Zain 26).
The large crowds were keen to chant enthusiastic slogans to support the team that has won the most titles in the tournament, with 10 titles. (end)
