Road Improvement Works In The Southern Area To Boost Local Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Road Improvement Works in the Southern Area by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) will bring a remarkable facelift to the road in Al Wakra and Al Meshaf areas. Also, according to Ashghal's website, the project will improve the connectivity in the areas.

The works include the of streets and roads, the installation of traffic signals, road signs, and street lighting poles. It also includes surface water and foul sewer drainage works as well as installing water, electricity and communications lines.

The project scope covers road works, foul sewer and wet and dry utilities for commercial road development at Al Wakra while it features the construction of roads around the Barwa housing development. Also, it includes the construction of access roads to the Wakra bus depot, Al Wakra central market and access road for Hassad foods. House Connection works are also carried out as part of the project. At an estimated cost of QR195,850,375, the project is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2025.

Ashghal, while implementing the road improvement works, provides services for residential plots by implementing roads and shared pedestrian and cycling paths in addition to implementing beautification and afforestation works. Also, it upgrades lighting systems, installs lighting poles and provides car parking lots. Also, the drainage network is constructed along with treated water and groundwater drainage networks.

