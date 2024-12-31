Vibrant Publishers' New Data Science Book Simplifies Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blockchain Essentials simplifies blockchain technology.

Dr. Abhilash Kancharla, author of Blockchain Essentials You Always Wanted To Know.

Dr. Abhilash Kancharla expounds on blockchain, cryptocurrency, mining, cryptography, smart contracts, and much more in his new book

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blockchain Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Blockchain Essentials) is a fundamental guide to understanding the behind Bitcoin. The is part of Vibrant's Self-learning Management series and was released on December 28, 2024.

Dr. Abhilash Kancharla , author of Blockchain Essentials, wrote this book to spread awareness about the underlying technology behind cryptocurrencies. With Bitcoin's price skyrocketing to a staggering $90k in November 2024, it's necessary more than ever to learn about blockchain, its workings, and potential fields where it can be integrated. Dr. Kancharla is an Assistant Teaching Professor in the Computer Science department at The University of Tampa where he teaches undergraduate courses. His experience is not restricted only to academia; he has hands-on experience as a software tester for clients like Capgemini, HSBC, Capital One, and Bank of America too.

“Every semester, I introduce myself to the students of my class in the first lecture. Given that I have worked on blockchain and still am working, I bring up blockchain to see how many of them have had exposure to that term before. It's usually a handful of them who have encountered blockchain. As soon as I shift that question to a more familiar one - How many of you have heard of Bitcoin before? Quite often, the answer to that question is - almost everyone. The unfamiliarity surrounding the foundational technology of cryptocurrencies is one of the main reasons I decided to write this book,” says Dr. Kancharla.

Blockchain Essentials is a lucid guide that breaks down a complex topic like blockchain into digestible pieces. Using real-world analogies, Dr. Kancharla explains concepts like cryptography, smart contracts, cryptocurrency, mining, and consensus algorithms. The book is not just theoretical; it also teaches how to start your journey in the field through practical projects. Through applications like Ganache and Truffle, readers will be able to learn to set up and create their first smart contract. The book's online resources provide pre-made smart contracts too which the reader can use directly in real life.

Apart from diving into the fundamentals of the technology, the book expounds upon the different use cases of blockchain in fields like voting, governance, healthcare, and gaming to show that blockchain is an underutilized technology that has the potential to revolutionize these fields. Blockchain Essentials is filled with quizzes to test the reader's understanding from time to time and fun insights for engaging learning.

The book aims to help beginners who are completely new to the field or working professionals looking to pivot to a new career to gain foundational knowledge of the subject.

Interested readers can order this book from or Amazon.

About the Author

Dr. Abhilash Kancharla is an Assistant Teaching Professor in the Computer Science department at The University of Tampa, teaching undergraduate-level courses. He also taught Computer Science courses at Oklahoma State University, where he received his Master's and Doctorate degrees. He began his career as a software tester at Capgemini while working for clients like HSBC, Capital One, and Bank of America. He has worked for over five years with blockchain, primarily Ethereum and Hyperledger blockchains.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Blockchain Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636513003

Hardback - 9781636513027

E-Book - 9781636513010



