Addressing Russia's Use Of Fiber-Optic Drones Key Challenge DIU Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The use of fiber-optic FPV drones by Russian forces presents a significant challenge that needs to be addressed in the coming year.

That is according to Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, speaking on national television, Ukrinform reports.

“We are winning the drone war. However, the Russians have widely adopted the use of fiber-optic drones. This is a major problem for us because electronic warfare (EW) systems cannot neutralize them. The use of FPV drones is a trend this year, and next year we will work together to find a logical solution to combat the large number of such devices,” Budanov said.

Mi-8V5

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) achieved a landmark success when, for the first time in history, the Magura V5 attack naval drone was used in combat in the Black Sea to destroy a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.