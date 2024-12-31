Police Attaches Properties Of Two Cross-Border Handlers In J&K's Rajouri

The attached land, measuring 6 kanals and 18 marlas, belongs to Ishtiaq Ahmed of Bhattian village in Tehsil Thanamandi, and Zahid Ali Khan of the same village, a police spokesperson said.

“These Pakistan-based terror handlers are accused of activities linked to supporting anti-national elements. The attachment of properties is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the networks of Pakistan-based handlers and their associates operating in the region,” she added.

The attachment was carried out in the presence of Revenue authorities on Monday.

