Police Attaches Properties Of Two Cross-Border Handlers In J&K's Rajouri
Date
12/31/2024 9:06:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached Rajouri-based properties of two absconding terror handlers currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), officials said on Tuesday.
The attached land, measuring 6 kanals and 18 marlas, belongs to Ishtiaq Ahmed of Bhattian village in Tehsil Thanamandi, and Zahid Ali Khan of the same village, a police spokesperson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
“These Pakistan-based terror handlers are accused of activities linked to supporting anti-national elements. The attachment of properties is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the networks of Pakistan-based handlers and their associates operating in the region,” she added.
ADVERTISEMENT
The attachment was carried out in the presence of Revenue authorities on Monday.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Police Attaches Properties Of Narcotics Offenders In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Police Attach Properties Of 3 PoJK Based Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN31122024000215011059ID1109044967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.