Which Country Rings The New Year First? Full List Of Countries From First To Last

New Year 2025: As the countdown for the upcoming new year 2025 begins in India, people across the world will welcome the new year at different time zones due to Earth's rotation cycle.

People around the world will flip their calendar year marks and welcome the new year with aspirations, dreams, and hopes of a new beginning. From the small Pacific islands to a big city like New York , take a look at when and where the new year will be celebrated on December 31, midnight into January 1, 2025.



Beginning of the new year

A small island, also known as Christmas Island or Kiritimati, a Pacific Ocean atoll in the Northern Line Islands, will celebrate the turn of the year first at 5 a.m. EST (3:30 p.m. IST) before the whole world turns by turn joins in the festivities.

After Kiritimati, the Chatham Islands of New Zealand will join in at 5.15 a.m. EST (3:45 p.m. IST), followed by New Zealand's major cities of Auckland and Wellington, who will celebrate the turn of the year at 6 a.m. EST (4:30 p.m. IST).



The Australian front

In the Pacific region, before hitting Australia , the new year will be celebrated in Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji. These countries will mark the new year moments after New Zealand.

Cities in New Zealand will be followed by Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra in Australia. The celebration will continue spreading inside the Australian coast, into cities like Adelaide, Broken Hill, and Ceduna, then into Queensland and Northern Australia.

New Year will be celebrated in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, and Fiji at 7.30 pm (IST). Towards the Queensland, Northern Australia side, the celebrations will happen at 8 p.m. (IST).



Asian Countries

As the clock turns its hour hands, Japan, South Korea, and North Korea will join in the New Year celebrations at 10 a.m. EST (8:30 p.m. IST). Western part of Australia will also follow suit soon after, with major cities like Perth leading at 10:15 am IST (8:45 pm IST).

The streets will be alive as people will be celebrating with fireworks, lanterns, and the joyous spirit of the new year, as midnight hits China, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Indonesia, Thailand, and Myanmar will celebrate after them, followed by Bangladesh and Nepal. India will join in the celebration at 1.30 pm EST (12 a.m. IST).

After India, next in line will be Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the Earth rotates from East to West. As the Earth closes in, it finishes a whole circular rotation. The final places on Earth to celebrate the new year will be the uninhabited islands of Baker and Howland, located southwest of Hawaii.

As one of the last places to see 2025, these islands will mark the final moment in the global celebration at 5.30 p.m. (IST) on January 1.