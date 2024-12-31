The Leela Hyderabad Rings In The New Year With Glamour, Music, And Culinary Excellence

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 31st December 2024 – The Leela Hyderabad is thrilled to announce a fantastic New Year\'s Eve celebration, destined to be a magical evening with music, fine dining, and celebratory cheer. As the city gears up to welcome 2025, the Leela Hyderabad sets the stage for a grand event at Raen, where guests can indulge in a sumptuous dinner while being serenaded by the dynamic Lalit Live and renowned celebrity Maria.



The star of the evening Maria, an Indo-Brazilian artist celebrated for her chart-topping hits“Senorita” and“Lele Mazale,” brings her magnetic stage presence and powerhouse vocals to Hyderabad. Additionally, her unique blend of Indo-Brazilian artistry, coupled with Lalit Livee's dynamic music, will create a truly immersive and unforgettable experience for guests.



Raen, renowned as a haven for culinary excellence, will complement the evening with an exclusive New Year's Eve dinner. The menu will feature an exquisite array of delicacies prepared by the hotel's expert chefs, along with handcrafted cocktails and mocktails to elevate the celebrations. From elegantly plated starters to indulgent desserts, every dish is crafted to delight the palate and add to the festive joy.



The dedication of The Leela Hyderabad to creating unforgettable experiences ensures that every detail of the New Year's Eve celebration is infused with luxury and elegance. The vibrant ambiance, live music, and delectable cuisine come together to create an evening that guests will cherish as they bid farewell to 2024 and embrace the promise of the new year.



The Leela Hyderabad, celebrated for its grandeur and hospitality, transforms this holiday season into an enchanting celebration of togetherness and indulgence. The settings, carefully curated menus, and thoughtfully crafted experiences aim to deliver a memorable holiday celebration for guests.





About The Leela Hyderabad



Spread over 2.5 acres, with design and experiences inspired by a princely city and Deccan heritage, The Leela Hyderabad is an artful 156-room luxury address. Located in the esteemed neighbourhood of Banjara Hills. The hotel showcases a unique collection of restaurants offering discovery dining and heirloom experiences – right from hyperlocal deccan, to progressive Asian, and Continental – each served with a story. The hotel will also have a dedicated wellness centre connected with a walk-way bridge featuring a luxurious spa, salon and pool.





About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts



The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's only institutionally owned and managed pure- play luxury hospitality company. The Leela owns, operates, manages and develops luxury hotels and resorts under,“The Leela” brand which was ranked as #1 among the world's best hospitality brands in 2020 and 2021, and among the world's top three hospitality brands in 2023 and 2024, by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards Surveys. The company operates twelve properties across key Indian business and leisure destinations, celebrating each hotel through its location, art, culture, and cuisine with bespoke services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. Promoted by private equity funds managed and/or advised by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., The Leela is committed to providing guests luxury experiences with premier accommodation, exclusivity and personalized service, inspired by the ethos of Indian hospitality.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...