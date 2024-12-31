Taylor Swift Fans Have Much In Common With Theologians As They Search For Meaning In Her Lyrics

Author: Katherine Gwyther

(MENAFN- The Conversation) There are almost no words to describe the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift. From curating the highest grossing tour to date and releasing at least five original and largely acclaimed records , to her re-recording project which has made waves in the , Swift has been seemingly omnipresent in recent years.

But she hasn't reached these colossal heights alone. At her side are her of fans: Swifties. Embodying full “stan” status, these fans are frequently as invested in Swift the person as they are her music. This has even included a dangerous game of speculation over Swift's sexuality .

But Swift's music still forms the basis of their interest in her. Fans study it like scripture, offering various interpretations of the lyrics.

Uniting these interpretations is a desire to understand more about the figure of Swift and who she“really” is. A comparable goal is found in the work of theology, where scripture is interpreted through a desire to better understand God (at least, in the Christian tradition).

For example, Benedictine monk St Anselm (c. 1033–1109) thought that people participated in theology because they desired further understanding about the object of their faith (God). The 20th-century German-American theologian Paul Tillich viewed theology similarly, as a process of understanding “what concerns us ultimately” – developing further knowledge of the object of faith.

Looking for something good? Cut through the noise with a carefully curated selection of the latest releases, live events and exhibitions, straight to your inbox every fortnight, on Fridays. Sign up here .

If theology is faith seeking understanding, then Swifties are certainly engaging with it. Their faith and belief in Swift is demonstrated by the avid participation in her professional world: buying tickets to see her live, purchasing multiple versions of the same album so they have the whole collection of limited editions, and defending her when she associates with people who are accused of promoting racist or misogynistic views.

To gain a deeper understanding of Swift, her fans make connections between the narrative in the lyrics and the singer's personal life. For example, in his posts on TikTok, fan Renato Costa overlays Swift's music with images of her and the song's alleged subject, connecting specific lyrics with moments in Swift's life.

Renato Costa's Long Story Short video.

In this homemade video, which features the song Long Story Short , Costa lipsynchs along to the song while showing a series of photos from 2015 to 2017 – a time when Swift experienced intense public scrutiny following a feud with Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as some very public relationships .

By pairing the song with those photos, Costa – and the many fans who make videos like his – implies the lyrics accurately depict Swift's own views and feelings, and the song acts as a response to that period. By making and consuming these responses to her music, Swifties are seeking (and, they believe, gaining) a deeper understanding of Swift than they had before.

Swiftian scripture

Swifties aren't alone here, of course. After the release of her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department , publications including Vogue and Elle released articles speculating on the“meaning” behind the songs, discussing Swift's romantic relationships and her emotions towards her partners.

Talking about the track Fresh Out The Slammer, Vogue writers Nina Miyashita and Jonah Waterhouse claim that it“seems to not only refer to how Swift felt emotionally towards the end of her previous relationship, but that she was eagerly wanting to move on with this old lover”.

Taylor Swift has performed to millions of fans during her Eras Tour. Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock

Their interpretation of the track connects the narrative of the lyrics with Swift's character, feelings and emotions, demonstrating a desire to not just understand the lyrics but the person who wrote them.

This is not dissimilar to how theologians engage with scripture. They comb biblical texts with the aim of gaining knowledge and a deeper relationship with God. Swifties comb her lyrics to gain knowledge and a deeper understanding of Swift.

It may also deepen their parasocial relationship with the singer: an emotional connection formed with someone who is unaware of the bond, which allow fans to project idealised traits onto celebrities.

In an increasingly non-religious society, the traditional practice of interpreting the scripture appears to have taken a different form. Instead of God, Taylor Swift is the one taking her followers to church .