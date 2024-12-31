Unlimited 30-Day Metropass Extended Until April 2025
Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail tram announced that it will extend promotional rate of 30-day metro pass that allowed unlimited ride until April 2025.
The metropass on Promotion is available at a discounted rate of QR99.
The offer was initially valid until December 31, 2024, but has now been extended for another four months, until April 30, 2025.
The 30-Day metropass is valid for unlimited rides for 30 consecutive calendar days from the date you first tap the card at the gate.
