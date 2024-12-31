Topdevelopers Ranks Suntec.AI Among California's Top 20 Companies For Machine Learning.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec has been named among the top 20 machine companies in California by TopDevelopers. This recognition highlights SunTec's excellence in delivering high-quality data annotation services for AI and Machine Learning projects. As a sister company of SunTec India, SunTec remains committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions for businesses to ensure long-term success.



18th December 2024, California: SunTec has been ranked by TopDevelopers among the top 20 machine learning companies in California. This acknowledgment highlights SunTec as a top data annotation services company, empowering businesses with high-quality training datasets for diverse needs for AI and machine learning projects.



TopDevelopers has curated the list of the top machine learning companies in California based on several selection criteria, including client reviews, technical expertise, project portfolio, and ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions. SunTec's inclusion in this prestigious list symbolizes its commitment to clients' evolving needs and helps businesses achieve long-term success.



“We would like to thank TopDevelopers for featuring us among the top machine learning companies in California,” said Rohit Bhateja, Director of Digital Engineering Services & Head of Marketing at SunTec India.“This prestigious recognition validates our commitment and dedication to innovation, quality, and customer success. This acknowledgment inspires us to continue delivering impactful solutions for businesses worldwide.”



About SunTec:

SunTec, the dedicated data labeling division of SunTec India, a trusted IT outsourcing company with over 25 years of experience-helps businesses across industries unlock their full potential with its performance-oriented approaches. With a proven track record of delivering cost-effective and structured solutions by combining innovation with human-in-the-loop, SunTec delivers precise data labeling, content moderation, and AI model training services.

