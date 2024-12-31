UNESCO Report: Over 60 Journalists Killed In 2024 While Performing Duties
Date
12/31/2024 5:09:50 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In 2024, the global media community mourned the loss of 68 journalists and media workers who were killed in the line of duty, according to a recent UNESCO report.
Conflict Zones Witness Alarming Casualties
Out of the 68 fatalities, 42 occurred in conflict zones, marking the highest number of journalist deaths in such areas within a decade.
Also Read: Protests Erupt in Bannu Over Killing of Two Youths by Police
Among these, 18 journalists lost their lives in the Israeli war on Palestine, while others were killed in Ukraine, Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, and other regions embroiled in conflict. A Decline in Non-Conflict Zones
The report also highlighted a decline in journalist fatalities in non-conflict regions compared to the previous two years, offering a glimmer of hope for safer working conditions in relatively stable environments.
The findings underscore the persistent dangers journalists face, particularly in unrest areas, as they strive to report the truth.
MENAFN31122024000189011041ID1109044525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.