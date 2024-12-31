UNESCO Report: Over 60 Journalists Killed In 2024 While Performing Duties

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In 2024, the global community mourned the loss of 68 journalists and media workers who were killed in the line of duty, according to a recent UNESCO report.

Conflict Zones Witness Alarming Casualties

Out of the 68 fatalities, 42 occurred in conflict zones, marking the highest number of journalist deaths in such areas within a decade.



Among these, 18 journalists lost their lives in the Israeli war on Palestine, while others were killed in Ukraine, Lebanon, Syria, Somalia, and other regions embroiled in conflict.

The report also highlighted a decline in journalist fatalities in non-conflict regions compared to the previous two years, offering a glimmer of hope for safer working conditions in relatively stable environments.

The findings underscore the persistent dangers journalists face, particularly in unrest areas, as they strive to report the truth.