DIU Soldiers Destroyed Russian Mi-8 Helicopter With Magura V5 Drone

12/31/2024 5:09:46 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time in history, soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter during a battle in the Black Sea using a Magura V5 maritime strike drone.

According to Ukrinform, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine posted this on facebook .

On 31 December, soldiers of the Group 13 special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine hit an air target using a Magura V5 maritime strike drone equipped with missile weapons.

During a battle in the Black Sea near Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea , a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed by R-73 SeeDragon missiles.

Another enemy helicopter of the same type was hit by fire and managed to reach its home airfield, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted.

Read also: DIU unit uses drones to destroy Russian hideouts, communications equipmen

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the DIU and the Tavria separate airborne unit destroyed the headquarters of the Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: DIU

UkrinForm

