DIU Soldiers Destroyed Russian Mi-8 Helicopter With Magura V5 Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the first time in history, of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter during a battle in the Black Sea using a Magura V5 maritime strike drone.

According to Ukrinform, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine posted this on .

On 31 December, soldiers of the Group 13 special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine hit an air target using a Magura V5 maritime strike drone equipped with missile weapons.

During a battle in the Black Sea near Cape Tarkhankut in the temporarily occupied Crimea , a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed by R-73 SeeDragon missiles.

Another enemy helicopter of the same type was hit by fire and managed to reach its home airfield, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted.

Photo: DIU