Two Bovine Smugglers Detained Under PSA In J&K's Udhampur
Date
12/31/2024 5:07:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Two bovine smugglers were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday, officials said.
Raj Ali of Mantalai and Gulam Qadir of Ganshad were sent to jail under the PSA, they said.
They were detained for their involvement in notorious bovine smuggling activities. The detention order was passed by the district magistrate of Udhampur, they added.
The accused had been involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling, with several complaints registered against them at Chenani Police Station.
Despite repeated warnings, they failed to reform and continued engaging in activities that posed a threat to communal harmony in the region, the officials said.
