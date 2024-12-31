Military researcher claims China ‘inviting’ US to weapons race with new fighter aircrafts

(MENAFN) According to Dmitry Stefanovich, a military researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences, China's recent unveiling of two new warplanes is a bold “invitation” to the United States to engage in an arms race for next-generation fighters. The images of the tailless jets, which appeared online on December 26, include a larger diamond-shaped aircraft and a smaller plane with an arrow-wing airframe. Although China has not officially commented on the development, the display has generated widespread speculation that these could be the first sixth-generation fighters.



Stefanovich noted that these are likely still experimental, with one designed for strike missions targeting ground and naval positions, and the other focused on air dominance. He cautioned, however, that it's premature to label them as sixth-generation aircraft since the term remains somewhat vague and their true capabilities are still unclear.



He emphasized that China’s move forces the US to step up its own next-generation fighter programs. Despite the hype, Stefanovich pointed out that while the US has an advanced strategic bomber in development, the B-21, which may feature some sixth-generation attributes, China and Russia have yet to see similar aircraft take flight.

