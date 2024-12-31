(MENAFN) On Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Dam Square in Amsterdam to protest the Netherlands' continued military support for Ukraine and demand that the initiate peace talks with Russia. The rally, organized by several activist groups and the right-wing Forum for Democracy (FvD) party, drew an estimated 1,500 attendees.





Gideon van Meijeren, an FvD MP, gave a speech at the event, urging peace with Russia and accusing elites of pushing for a major war. He claimed that the establishment was misleading the public by portraying Russia as a threat, asserting that their real motive was to fuel the military-industrial complex and expand their own power. He emphasized that peace would be the best outcome for everyone.

The rally's speakers addressed the crowd from a small stage, where a banner reading “Peace with Russia” was displayed, featuring a design that merged the Dutch and Russian flags. Hugo Gitelink from the Heart for Freedom group warned that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, fueled by Western support, could escalate into a global war. He called for an immediate ceasefire, the cessation of arms supplies, and the lifting of sanctions.



The Netherlands has been a strong ally of Ukraine, providing significant military aid, including Leopard tanks and F-16 fighter jets, as well as €3 billion ($3.15 billion) in military support this year, with plans for similar funding in 2024 and 2025.

