Musk fiercely responds to critics of H-1B visa program

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has fiercely responded to critics of the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. companies to hire skilled foreign workers. The billionaire vowed to challenge those opposing the program, many of whom supported President-elect Donald Trump, in a way they "cannot possibly comprehend."



The debate began after Musk advocated for expanding the H-1B visa program to ensure the U.S. continues to succeed. His stance was backed by entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and both men have been chosen by Trump to head a government efficiency advisory group.



However, many critics argue that the program has been misused by corporations to replace American workers with lower-paid foreign labor. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk used a provocative quote from the film Tropic Thunder to tell critics to "f**k yourself in the face." He also warned he would fight for the program "like they cannot possibly comprehend."



Musk expressed that the success of companies like Tesla and SpaceX was made possible by the H-1B program, stating that anyone who worked hard to contribute to the U.S. deserves his respect, regardless of nationality. Former President Donald Trump, who had criticized the H-1B program in the past, reversed his stance, now supporting Musk’s position and confirming that he had utilized the program extensively.



Musk, a naturalized U.S. citizen from South Africa, previously held an H-1B visa himself, and Tesla secured 724 such visas for its employees in 2024.

