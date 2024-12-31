Secretary-General of Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs condemns Israeli occupation’s repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) Abdullah Kanaan, Secretary-General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs, condemned the Israeli occupation’s repeated incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, describing them as part of a Zionist colonial agenda aimed at undermining the Palestinian identity and presence in Jerusalem. He stressed that Israel uses religious myths, particularly the idea of the "so-called temple," to justify these attacks, often coinciding with Jewish holidays like Hanukkah, with the intention of imposing colonial realities that provoke Muslims and Christians. Kanaan emphasized that while Muslims worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is exclusively owned by them, and Christians celebrate their holidays in Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation disrupts the peace by enforcing colonial practices, including the revival of Hanukkah rituals connected to the alleged Temple. These incursions, supported by the far-right Israeli government, result in a spread of hatred and violence.



He also warned that Israel’s continued aggression, including settlement expansion, the siege of Gaza, and restrictions on Christians, could ignite a regional religious conflict. He called on the international community to intervene urgently, hold Israel accountable for its violations, and end the occupation. Kanaan reaffirmed Jordan’s commitment, under the Hashemite leadership, to defend Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and to support the Palestinian people in their struggle for their legitimate rights. The Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs reiterated that despite the Israeli occupation's crimes, the hope for peace lies in the international community’s responsibility to act swiftly to end the aggression on Gaza, protect Palestinians, and enforce international legal resolutions.

MENAFN31122024000045015687ID1109044428