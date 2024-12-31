Israeli occupation army announces that it had intercepted two projectiles launched from northern Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Israeli announced that it had intercepted two projectiles launched from northern Gaza, where the military has been conducting operations for over a year. In a statement issued after sirens were triggered in areas near the Gaza Strip, the army confirmed that its Air Force had successfully intercepted the two projectiles.



This comes despite the extensive destruction caused by Israel's ongoing military actions in northern Gaza, which have continued for the past three months. Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, 2023, Israel's aggressive campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 45,500 Palestinians, the majority of whom are civilians, including women and children.

