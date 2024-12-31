(MENAFN) While Israeli Prime proudly boasts of the killing of civilians and the unprecedented aggression that has resulted in thousands of deaths, mostly among women, children, and other innocent people in Gaza, he has yet to address the significant losses suffered by the occupying entity. These losses are rarely mentioned in his public statements or appearances, despite being a crucial part of the ongoing conflict. One of the most notable losses is the reverse migration from Israel. Since the beginning of the aggression on Gaza, approximately 600,000 Jews have left Israel, according to the Housing and Immigration Authority of the Israeli Ministry of the Interior, with some estimates suggesting the number could be higher.



The continued aggression on Gaza, particularly the killing of innocent civilians, has shifted global sentiment. Many countries and their citizens who once supported Israel have turned against it. Mass protests have erupted worldwide, especially in Europe and the United States, where two distinct factions have emerged: one, represented by the U.S. government and its unwavering support for Israel's actions in Gaza, and the other, a grassroots movement led by younger Americans who reject the narrative pushed by Zionist media. These young people are no longer fooled by the propaganda that frames Israel as a democracy surrounded by oppressive regimes, understanding that the reality is far more complex. In addition to the human toll, Israel's military has also faced substantial losses. According to Hebrew newspaper Maariv, one of the reasons Israel agreed to the ceasefire with Hezbollah on November 27 was the dire state of the Israeli Air Force. Netanyahu acknowledged that the military needed time to replenish its stockpiles of weapons and equipment. Military experts highlight that Israel must now rely heavily on its allies, particularly the U.S. and Germany, to procure advanced weaponry, including fighter jets, tanks, and missiles.



Despite the emphasis on military equipment, the human cost remains a central part of the discourse. The Israeli Ministry of Defense reported that the October 7 attack led to 1,163 Israeli casualties, including both military personnel and civilians, with over 1,900 others wounded, many critically. Furthermore, 251 people were taken hostage, most of them Israelis. On the northern front with Lebanon, the toll has also been significant, with at least 131 killed, although some observers believe the actual number is higher, with Israel potentially concealing the true extent of the losses to avoid domestic backlash.

