Fares Sweeps 102Kg Gold Medals At Qatar Cup And Arab Championships

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Olympic star Fares Ibrahim yesterday maintained his exceptional form, prevailing over his opponents to sweep all medals in the men's 102kg category at the Qatar Cup and Arab Championships in Doha.

Fares, who became Qatar's first-ever Olympic champion at the Tokyo Games after securing in the 96kg category, topped the snatch event with a lift of 166kg on the final day of the championships.

The 26-year-old also claimed victory in the clean and jerk with a lift of 200kg, securing his second gold medal of the championships. Fares' total lift of 366kg was the highest among all weightlifters, ensuring him a sweep of gold medals in the 102kg category. The remarkable performance earned him six gold medals across both the Qatar Cup and Arab Championships.

Qatar's Fares Ibrahim (centre) poses on the podium after the presentation ceremony.

Yesterday's performance capped an impressive month for Fares, who recently claimed two silver medals at the 2024 IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Bahrain.

Meanwhile, Albania's Ertjan Kofsha won two silver medals in the 102kg category, finishing second in the combined total with 358kg across both competitions and securing silver in the clean and jerk with a lift of 197kg. Saudi Arabia's weightlifter Ali Yousef Al Othman also shone, clinching a silver medal in the clean and jerk with a lift of 197kg and two bronze medals – one in the snatch for a lift of 141kg and another in the combined total with 338kg.

Also yesterday in the men's 89kg category, Oman's Amer Al Khanjari dominated with three gold medals: a total of 340kg, 190kg in the clean and jerk, and 150kg in the snatch. Algerian Masour Mohamed El Amin claimed two silvers (317kg total and 140kg snatch) and a bronze (177kg clean and jerk). Saudi Arabia's Hussein Ali secured silver in the clean and jerk (177kg) and two bronzes (315kg total and 138kg snatch).

The Qatar Cup and Arab Championships attracted 163 athletes – 98 men and 65 women – representing 29 countries. The event featured strong performances, particularly from Arab weightlifters.

Notable achievements include gold medal sweeps by Saudi Arabia's Jala Al Ghamdi in the 81kg women's category and Algeria's Amina Yahia Mahmoud in the 87kg women's category.

Qatar also recently demonstrated its commitment to weightlifting by hosting the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships.