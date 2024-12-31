Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon, Israel comes into effect on November 27, 2024

(MENAFN) The ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, brokered by US envoy Amos Hochstein, came into effect on November 27, 2024, ending intense fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli army. The conflict began as part of the broader support for Gaza on October 8, 2023, and escalated by September 23, 2024, with Israeli forces occupying Lebanese villages near the border.



The agreement stipulates a halt in hostilities between the two sides and calls for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. analyst Youssef Mortada expressed concerns that the agreement would leave Lebanon vulnerable to Israeli attacks for the 60-day period agreed upon for Israel to gradually withdraw from the occupied southern Lebanese territories. Mortada further noted that the "Technical Committee for Monitoring the Ceasefire," led by US General Jasper Jeffers, has yet to begin its work, making the committee's role seem ineffective until the deadline expires next month.



Military expert Ali Abi Raad raised alarms about Israel's plans to retain control over some points along the southern border. Reports suggest that Israel has already started constructing a reinforced concrete fence and wall from al-Abbad to al-Adaisseh and Kafr Kalla, a move that could solidify its presence in the region. Raad warned of the ongoing violations, pointing out that Israel may be attempting to repeat its annexation tactics, similar to those used in the occupied Syrian Golan, and that this would not be accepted by Lebanon, the resistance, or the southern Lebanese people.

MENAFN31122024000045015687ID1109044408