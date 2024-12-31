Hamas successfully infiltrates Israeli surveillance systems

(MENAFN) Hamas successfully infiltrated Israeli surveillance systems over several years, gathering extensive intelligence that included emails, sensitive documents, and access to security cameras in communities near the Gaza Strip. According to Hebrew 12, Israeli forces uncovered this during their operations in Gaza, showing that Hamas had gained detailed knowledge of military and civilian activities in the area.



The group managed to track movements of key officials and security personnel by hacking into internal systems and observing live feeds from security cameras. Documents found from Hamas computers, dating back to 2020, revealed that they had full access to IP addresses and passwords of surveillance cameras across Israeli settlements like Gaza, Sha'ar Hanegev, Sderot, and Hof Ashkelon.



These breaches provided Hamas with crucial information for the October 7, 2023, attack, allowing them to prepare detailed strike plans and even monitor personal details of Israeli officials. One former Shin Bet official emphasized the accuracy of the intelligence gathered, noting how well-prepared Hamas was. Additionally, the attack was preceded by threatening messages, some of which included personal images downloaded from social media platforms like Facebook.

