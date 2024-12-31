Jimmy Carter state funeral on January 9 after passing at 100

(MENAFN) According to ABC News, Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, will have a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on January 9.



Carter was the longest-serving president in US history, passing away on Sunday at the age of 100. In remembrance of Carter, President Joe Biden has proclaimed January 9 a National Day of Mourning, calling him a "man of principle, faith, and humility."



According to the Carter Center, he died quietly in his birthplace of Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his loved ones. He had been receiving hospice care since February 18, 2023.



“Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words, but by his deeds,” Biden stated in televised remarks speeches the death of the previous US president.



He underlined Carter’s legacy as a supporter for peace, civil rights, human rights and international democracy, in addition to his attempts to construct housing for the homeless.



