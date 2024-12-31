Heavy Rainfall Expected Until Evening With Flash Flood, Visibility Warnings

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- Jordan will remain under the influence of a cold, moist air mass associated with a low-pressure system on Tuesday. The weather is forecast to be very cold, cloudy, and rainy in most regions, with heavy rainfall expected at times, particularly in western parts of the Kingdom.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), thunderstorms and hail may accompany the rain, raising the risk of flash floods and rising water levels in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Dead Sea region.The JMD noted that snowfall mixed with rain might occur briefly over the high peaks of the Sharah Mountains during the morning, though this is not expected to have a significant impact. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally becoming brisk. Rainfall is expected to weaken gradually by the evening, with wind speeds decreasing and fog forming over highlands.The department issued several warnings, highlighting the risks of flash floods, especially in valleys and low-lying areas, reduced visibility due to fog and low-lying clouds, and potential thunderstorms and hail in some regions.On Wednesday, a slight rise in temperatures is forecast, with cold weather prevailing across most regions and milder conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some low-altitude clouds are expected, and winds will be moderate and northwesterly.Thursday and Friday will see continued cold weather in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to experience milder temperatures. Winds will shift to southeasterly and remain moderate.The JMD outlined the temperature forecasts for Tuesday, with East Amman expecting highs of 9 C and lows of 5 C, while West Amman will range between 7 C and 3 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are projected to vary from 4 C to 1 C, and the Sharah highlands will see a range of 6 C to 0 C. Meanwhile, the Dead Sea will experience warmer conditions with temperatures between 18 C and 11 C, and Aqaba is forecast to range from 19 C to 9 C.