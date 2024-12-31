Worsening Solid Waste Crisis Raises Risk Of Disease Outbreaks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Wisam Abu Zeid

GAZA, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- The solid waste management crisis has aggravated in Khan Yunis in south Gaza Strip and Central Gaza Governorate over the last months, increasing the risk of outbreaks affecting thousands of displaced Palestinians, mainly children.

The waste disposal problem in the enclave is also having a direct impact on public and environment sustainability, primarily involving subterranean water.

Palestinian municipalities are unable to manage the solid waste crisis due to lack of landfills, supply, vehicles, equipment and waste containers, which have been targeted by Israeli occupying forces. (end)

wab









MENAFN31122024000071011013ID1109044134