Ajman’s Al Zorah Beach to Host First Stage of the Global Champions Arabians Tour 2025 Season

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Competition to Attract the World’s Best Arabian Horses Vying for a Share of the €20,000,000 Season Prize Money



Ajman, United Arab Emirates – 30 December 2024



The inaugural Ajman leg of the Global Champions Arabians Tour 2025 season is set to captivate audiences with its showcase of the majestic Arabian horse. Taking place in Ajman’s scenic Al Zorah beachfront from the 3rd to the 6th of January, this event marks the start of a thrilling second season of GCAT’s Europe and the Middle East series for 2025, totalling eight stages plus the World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme in December.



Renowned for its equestrian extravaganzas set in iconic locations worldwide, the Global Champions Arabians Tour brings the finest Arabian horses to the Emirate of Ajman. With a staggering €20,000,000 prize purse up for grabs throughout the 2025 series, competitors from around the globe will vie for top honours against the backdrop of Ajman’s vibrant Arabian horse scene.



The series aims to promote the distinctiveness of the Arabian horse - characterised by its dished face, flared nostrils and high-set tail carriage - on the world stage and create a unique format to allow Arabian horse shows to grow and prosper with integrity and fairness.



“The United Arab Emirates boasts a rich heritage in breeding world-champion Arabians, making it the perfect setting for this prestigious series,” remarked Faleh Al-Nasr, Chairman of Global Champions Arabians Tour. “Following the success of the first season, which saw Ajman Stud’s AJ Kayya take the ‘Horse of the Tour’ title and a €1.35m share of the prize money, anticipation is high for the second season, promising a spectacle of unparalleled grandeur.” he continued.



Expert judges from all over the world will judge each horse on a set of five criteria – type, head and neck, body and topline, legs, and movement – each worth 20 points, allowing a maximum possible score of 100 points. Horses with the highest scores in each class will collect points throughout the season, with bonus points received for championship wins. The Gold, Silver and Bronze champions from each of the eight Europe and Middle East stages will go head-to-head with the champions of the Americas series at the end of the year for a chance to be crowned Supreme World Champion.



This event promises an unforgettable experience for spectators, featuring world-class entertainment, shopping and cultural activities for all the family, enthralling attendees with top-tier competition and the sheer magnificence of the Arabian horse.



The show runs from 3rd to 6th January at 15:30 pm each day, with qualifying classes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday will see the Top 5 horses from each qualifying class return for the championship. Admission to the show is free for spectators, with hospitality packages available on request.





MENAFN31122024007507016218ID1109044086