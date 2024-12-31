Apex Orthopedics Investments LLC Welcomes David Elliott As Senior Vice President Of Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AURORA, Colo., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Orthopedics Investments LLC, a leading firm specializing in orthopedic and innovation, is excited to announce the appointment of David Elliott as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development.

In his new role, David will be responsible for raising capital for Apex Orthopedics' portfolio companies, driving the firm's growth by securing strategic investments and managing relationships with investors. David brings over 30 years of successful business development experience across multiple product lines and financial sectors, with a proven track record in capital raising and financial strategy.

David's distinguished career includes producing a $150 million credit facility for a private equity firm and a $50 million credit facility for an NFL team owner during his tenure at JPMorgan. Additionally, he raised $900 million from investors over an eight-year period at Titan Advisors. His expertise in deal structuring, capital formation, and investor relations will be critical in advancing Apex Orthopedics' mission to support and grow its portfolio companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to Apex Orthopedics," said Christopher E. Banas, President &

CEO of Apex Orthopedics Investments. "His extensive experience in business development and capital raising across diverse financial sectors will be invaluable in helping our portfolio companies scale and achieve their growth objectives. David's proven ability to secure significant capital and build strong relationships with investors will be a tremendous asset to our firm."

Before joining Apex Orthopedics, David held senior leadership roles in alternative assets and private banking, where he focused on large-scale financing and investment strategies. His background in driving capital raises and strategic partnerships, particularly in complex financial environments, positions him well to contribute to Apex Orthopedics' continued success in the orthopedic sector.

"I'm excited to join Apex Orthopedics and leverage my experience to help the firm's portfolio companies grow and innovate," said David Elliott. "The more I spoke with CEO Christopher Banas and the leadership team at Apex, the more energized I became given the company's pioneering spirit, relentless approach to quality, and incredible culture," said Elliott.

About Apex Orthopedics Investments LLC:

APEX Orthopedics Investments (Apex) is an asset management company founded by Christopher Banas, CEO and President Murray Penner, MD, FRCSC, Chairman of the Board Greg Berlet, MD, FRCSC, FAOA, FAAOS, Chief Medical Officer; and Stephen Brigido, DPM, FACFAS, Chief Innovation Officer. Apex is dedicated to developing Class II and III device innovations within the foot and ankle orthopedic industry. With a focus on driving advancements in fixation hardware, midfoot arthrodesis, midfoot arthroplasty, and Achilles tendon solutions, Apex aims to revolutionize patient care and outcomes while empowering orthopedic professionals with cutting-edge solutions. Based in Aurora, Colorado, the company brings together a team of experts with over four decades of collective experience in product development, having launched 200+ products, yielding a combined revenue of USD 3 billion.

