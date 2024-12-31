High-Impact Investor & SUPERCHARGED® CEO, Kwanza Jones, Creates Pathways For Progress Through Community, Culture, And Capital

Earlier this year, Jones was honored by Cardozo School of Law

at the 14th Annual Black Asian Latino Law Students Association (BALLSA) Celebration. This recognition celebrated her inspirational leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing equity and inclusion, particularly for underrepresented communities. Through her work, Jones has created pathways for individuals to access resources, overcome barriers, and achieve their potential.

This dedication to equity was further reflected when Jones used her artistry to inspire change

at the Cardozo School of Law Peace Gala. Performing John Lennon's "Imagine" in honor of Professor Lela P. Love, Jones highlighted the power of art to create shared understanding and spark dialogue. By connecting communities through music, she underscored her commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering inclusion through culture.

Jones' belief in the transformative power of culture and community extended to her support of The Apollo's 90th Anniversary Spring Benefit. As a longtime advocate for this iconic institution, her contributions

were instrumental in raising over $3 million to support The Apollo's legacy and expand its impact for future generations. Her efforts highlight how investing in cultural institutions strengthens communities and creates opportunities that span generations.

This commitment to empowering communities through strategic investments was further demonstrated at the Oliver Scholars Gala, where Jones and her partner in business and life, José E. Feliciano, were honored with the Champions of Excellence

Award. The recognition celebrated their shared commitment to advancing education and leadership opportunities for Black and Brown students. Their generous donation was pivotal to the event's success, helping raise over $1 million to support Oliver Scholars in equipping exceptional young leaders with the resources they need to thrive. These funds will create a ripple effect of opportunity, fostering a new generation of changemakers.

"We believe that one of the key catalysts for unlocking human potential is access to capital and economic opportunities," said Jones and Feliciano. "That's why we are committed to investing in organizations and individuals who are breaking barriers, opening doors, and building bridges of opportunity."

Jones' achievements reflect her "Dreaming in Decades" philosophy: true progress requires sustained vision, intentional investment, and bold action. From leadership awards and cultural contributions to capital-driven solutions, she demonstrates how driving meaningful change across culture, community, and capital creates ripple effects that last for generations.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones is on a mission to boost a billion lives through culture, community, and capital. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her

Jones Initiative , with José E. Feliciano, her partner in life and in business, they have personally committed over $200 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones and connect with her on Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | X | Kwanza Jones Boost FriendsTM Community .

and connect with her on

Instagram

|

LinkedIn

|

Facebook

|

X

|

Kwanza Jones Boost FriendsTM Community .

