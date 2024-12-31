NCMA Welcomes SAIC As A New Adopter Of The Contract Management Standard® (CMSTM)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) is proud to announce that SAIC, a leading integrator focused on serving the mission critical operations of agencies, has adopted the Contract Management Standard® (CMSTM). This important initiative underscores SAIC's commitment to excellence in contract management and reinforces its dedication to leveraging advanced and innovation to serve and protect our world.

As a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator, SAIC integrates emerging technology into mission-critical operations across defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets. By adopting the CMS, SAIC continues building out its enhanced contract management practices to foster improved communication, streamlined processes and robust risk management capabilities. This strategic move supports SAIC's ability to effectively tackle complex challenges and remain focused on driving modernization for critical national imperatives.

"We are pleased to announce the adoption of the Contract Management Standard within our operational framework, reinforcing our dedication to achieving and upholding operational excellence," said Sandy Hinzman, Senior Vice President for Contracts and Global Supply Chain. "This initiative underscores our commitment to implementing robust acquisition processes and ensuring that our team is equipped with the industry's best practices to deliver exceptional value and service, thereby reinforcing our ability to deliver innovative solutions for our government customers."

"SAIC's adoption of the Contract Management Standard is a testament to their leadership to enhance their capabilities and set a powerful example in support of the workforce and the missions they serve," echoed NCMA CEO, Kraig Conrad. "Together, we are advancing standards and ensuring that practices align with the evolving demands of the marketplace."

SAIC's adoption of the CMS exemplifies their focus on heightening their workforce talent, skillset and capabilities. With approximately 24,000 employees and annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion, SAIC is driven by mission, united by purpose and inspired by opportunities.

About NCMA

National Contract Management Association (NCMA) –

– is a thriving community of over 100,000 contract management professionals globally. Dedicated to fostering a globally recognized contract management profession and strengthening its connections with related acquisition communities, NCMA serves a diverse membership spanning both the public and private sectors. Through its steadfast commitment to facilitating the growth, advancement, and impact of practitioners, NCMA provides a platform for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums, driving innovation and excellence in the field of contract management.



About SAIC

SAIC

is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.



We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic . For career opportunities, click the "careers" link.

