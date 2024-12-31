IT Availability Celebrates A Culture Of Giving And Highlights Chosen Charities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Availability LLC , a leading provider of innovative solutions, is proud to celebrate its ongoing commitment to a culture of giving by highlighting the impactful work of its chosen corporate charities. As the company marks its 10th year of operation, it continues to support and champion organizations that make a significant difference in the lives of many.

Supporting Those Who Make a Difference

Left to right: Mark Geist, Shadow Warriors Project; Selvi Clark, Tunnel to Towers; Chuck & Aew Dickens, IT Availability; Kevin O'Brien, St Jude; John Edwards, CIA Officers Memorial Foundation

IT Availability family

Mark Geist, Founder of Shadow Warriors Project

John Edwards, President of CIA Officers Memorial Foundation

Selvi Clark, Ambassador for Tunnel to Towers

Chuck Dickens, Founder/CEO of IT Availability

Kevin O'Brien, Principal Advisor of St Jude

At the heart of IT Availability's corporate culture is a deep commitment to social responsibility and community support. This year, the company proudly supports four remarkable charities: The Shadow Warriors Project , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , Tunnel to Towers , and the Central Intelligence Agency Officers Memorial Foundation . Each of these organizations embodies values that resonate deeply with IT Availability's mission and ethos.

The Shadow Warriors Project

The Shadow Warriors Project provides crucial support to private security contractors who have been injured in the line of duty. Their work ensures that these brave individuals receive the medical care, financial assistance, and emotional support they need to recover and rebuild their lives. IT Availability is honored to support an organization that stands by those who have risked their lives in service to others.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is renowned for its pioneering research and treatment of pediatric catastrophic diseases. Their mission to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases is a cause that IT Availability is proud to support. By contributing to St. Jude, IT Availability helps ensure that no child is denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. The foundation supports first responders, military heroes, and their families by providing mortgage-free homes and other forms of financial assistance. IT Availability is privileged to support Tunnel to Towers in their mission to honor and support those who serve our nation.

Central Intelligence Agency Officers Memorial Foundation

The Central Intelligence Agency Officers Memorial Foundation provides educational scholarships and support to the children and spouses of CIA officers who have died in the line of duty. IT Availability is proud to support an organization that ensures the families of fallen heroes receive the educational opportunities and support they deserve.

A Celebration of Generosity at the 2024 Holiday Party

The 2024 Holiday Party at the prestigious Tower Club was a testament to IT Availability's culture of giving. Attended by over 111 dedicated employees and their loved ones, the event featured a thrilling raffle draw, exciting prizes, and, most importantly, an opportunity to celebrate and support the company's chosen charities.

Founder and CEO, Chuck Dickens, and his lovely bride, Aew, took the opportunity to capture the spirit of the evening with photographs alongside representatives from each of the supported charities. These images, capturing the essence of IT Availability's commitment to giving, will serve as a lasting testament to the company's dedication to its community partners.

A Corporate Culture Rooted in Giving

"At IT Availability, we believe in the power of giving back and making a difference," said Chuck Dickens, Founder and CEO. "Supporting these incredible organizations is not just about donations; it's about recognizing and amplifying the good work they do every day. We are immensely proud to be part of a community that values generosity and social responsibility."

Looking Ahead

As IT Availability continues its journey of growth and success, it remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a culture of giving. The company looks forward to deepening its partnerships with these charities and exploring new ways to support and celebrate their invaluable contributions to society.

To learn more information about IT Availability and its community initiatives, please visit or contact Chuck Dickens.

About IT Availability LLC

Founded in 2015, IT Availability LLC is an innovative technology firm led by former senior technology executives from the U.S. Intelligence Community. The company specializes in IT enterprise services, cybersecurity, communications solutions, and data center infrastructure and services. With a focus on providing tailored solutions anchored in cutting edge industry practices, IT Availability leverages a vast network of partnerships from across industry and government to ensure innovative outcomes.

SOURCE IT Availability

