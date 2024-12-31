Doha Metro And Lusail Tram Extend Service Hours Starting January 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail announced that it will operate the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram for longer hours starting tomorrow, January 1, 2025, allowing more flexibility and convenience for daily commuters.

As per the announcement, the new service hours for Doha Metro will be 5am to 1am from Saturday to Thursday while on Friday it will run from 9am to 1am.



Qatar leads efforts to preserve endangered Houbara Bustard

Doha Metro extends operating hours for December 31 Fireworks, pyrodrones, stage shows- here's what to expect at Lusail Boulevard NYE celebration

Read Also

Meanwhile the Lusail Tram will be operational from 5am to 1:30am from Saturday to Thursday, and from 2pm to 1:30am on Friday.

Since its launch in May 2019, the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram with its first and last-mile services, such as Metrolink and Metroexpress, play a key role in facilitating passenger movement to major destinations in the country.