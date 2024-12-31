Russians Carry Out 240 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day
12/31/2024 2:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the Russian invaders launched 240 attacks on eight settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“As many as 141 UAVs of various modifications targeted Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka; 11 MLRS shelling attacks were launched on Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, and Novodanylivka; 88 shelling attacks targeted Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka,” the report reads.
Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian headquarters
in Zaporizhzhia region
Fedorov emphasized that there were seven reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilian casualties were reported.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian UAV operators destroyed a Russian Buk-M1-2 anti-aircraft missile system in Zaporizhzhia region on the previous day.
