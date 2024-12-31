Three Azerbaijani Citizens Injured In Plane Crash Brought Back From Kazakhstan, Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Out of 17 Azerbaijani citizens in the plane crash that occurred on December 25, 3 were continuing their in Kazakhstan. As a result of the prompt and professional approach of Kazakh colleagues, the issue of their evacuation to Baku was discussed today. On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, two special medical aircraft were sent to the city of Aktau. Currently, these three Azerbaijani citizens have been brought to Baku and are continuing their treatment in the intensive care unit of the "Yeni Klinika" medical institution. The condition of all of them is serious-stable."

According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's Health Minister, Teymur Musayev stated this in an interview with journalists.

According to the minister, nine of the 17 injured people were discharged home today. Three are currently in intensive care, and five are receiving treatment in the hospital.