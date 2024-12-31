Three Azerbaijani Citizens Injured In Plane Crash Brought Back From Kazakhstan, Minister
12/31/2024 2:08:46 AM
"Out of 17 Azerbaijani citizens injured in the plane crash that
occurred on December 25, 3 were continuing their treatment in
Kazakhstan. As a result of the prompt and professional approach of
Kazakh colleagues, the issue of their evacuation to Baku was
discussed today. On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, two
special medical aircraft were sent to the city of Aktau. Currently,
these three Azerbaijani citizens have been brought to Baku and are
continuing their treatment in the intensive care unit of the "Yeni
Klinika" medical institution. The condition of all of them is
serious-stable."
According to Azernews, Azerbaijan's Health Minister, Teymur
Musayev stated this in an interview with journalists.
According to the minister, nine of the 17 injured people were
discharged home today. Three are currently in intensive care, and
five are receiving treatment in the hospital.
