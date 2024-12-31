Anna University Sexual Assault: Tamilisai Soundararajan To Meet JP Nadda In New Delhi Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) Senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu and former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, Tamilisai Soundararajan, announced that she will meet BJP National President J. P. Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting aims to address the recent sexual assault incident at Anna University and other pressing issues in Tamil Nadu.

A second-year engineering student of Anna University was sexually assaulted inside the campus on December 24.

The accused assaulted the victim's male friend and raped her.

The accused, Gnansekharan, a biriyani vendor, was arrested for the heinous crime.

Opposition BJP and AIADMK have alleged that the accused was a local DMK leader and that the government was shielding him.

Speaking to the media at Chennai airport before her departure, Soundararajan criticised the Tamil Nadu government for its "failure" to ensure women's safety.

She expressed disappointment, saying that despite claims of empowering women, the state has not seen significant improvements in addressing women's issues.

She highlighted that the BJP has been actively working towards women's empowerment in states where the party is in power, achieving notable progress.

Soundararajan also accused the DMK government of failing to take concrete steps to create a safe environment for women.

"The DMK alliance parties seem more interested in gaining political power than addressing the real issues faced by women," she said.

The BJP will continue to raise its voice against such incidents and work towards ensuring a secure future for women in Tamil Nadu, she added.

Soundararajan also shared that the BJP plans to elect new state presidents across the country within the next ten days. She mentioned that she would be travelling to Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a special officer to oversee the election of the BJP state president there.

Additionally, Soundararajan emphasised the BJP's commitment to promoting the ideals of B. R. Ambedkar and advocating for the rights of marginalised communities. She assured that the party would continue working towards building an inclusive and equitable society.