Jason Momoa Sets Return To DC Cinematic Universe As Lobo In ‘Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow’

Los Angeles, Dec 31 (IANS) After being ousted from the DC cinematic universe as Aquaman, star Jason Momoa is returning to the fold.

However, the won't return as Aquaman but as a new character. The has signed on to play antihero Lobo in 'Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow', reports 'Variety'.

The superhero movie starring 'House of the Dragon' actor Milly Alcock as the eponymous hero, is set to be the second in James Gunn and Peter Safran's rebooted DC Universe following the highly anticipated 'Superman' starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

As per 'Variety', Craig Gillespie is directing the film, which also stars Matthias Schoenaerts as villain Krem of the Yellow Hill and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle. Ana Nogueira ('The Vampire Diaries') wrote the screenplay based on the run of DC comics by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

The actor confirmed the casting news on Instagram by sharing a quote from an interview with Fandango during the press tour for 'Aquaman 2' where he discussed his longtime fandom of the character, an anti-hero known for his violent and irreverent personality.

“I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite, and I always wanted to play Lobo, because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role”, he said in the interview.“I mean, listen. If they call and ask me to play him, it's a f*** yeah. I haven't received that call, so I don't want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there”.