New Year's Eve Traffic Advisory In Pune: Road Diversions, Drunk Driving Campaign And More Strict Restrictions On Dec 31

( MENAFN - Live Mint) The Pune City have released a traffic advisory for today, December 31. They have highlighted roads advisory for roads including Pune Camp, Shivajinagar, Mahatma Gandhi Road , and Ferguson College Street are expected to see large crowds gathering for the grand New Year's Eve celebrations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.