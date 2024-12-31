New Year's Eve Traffic Advisory In Mumbai: Avoid THESE Roads, Know Alternate Routes, No Parking Zones And More

According to a Mid Day report, the restrictions in the city will be enforced from 3:00 PM today until 6:00 AM on January 1, 2025.

As per the report, specific roads in South Mumbai will be shut and certain areas will have no parking zones.

It added that there will be no parking available under the Colaba and Marine Drive Traffic Division, and the police have advised people to use public transportation, especially local trains.

Additionally, the Mumbai Coastal Road will be open to vehicular traffic from 11 PM on December 31 until 11 PM on January 1.

Parking is restricted from 3 pm on 31 Dec to 6 am on Januray 1 on the South and North bound including: Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Madam Cama Road, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Veer Nariman Road, Dinshaw Vacha Road, Maharshi Karve Road, Vinay K Shah Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road.