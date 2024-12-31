New Year's Eve Traffic Advisory In Mumbai: Avoid THESE Roads, Know Alternate Routes, No Parking Zones And More
Date
12/31/2024 1:17:24 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai Police will enhance security for the New Year's Eve celebrations today i.e. on December 31. As per reports, 15,000 officers will be deployed along with specialised teams.
According to a Mid Day report, the restrictions in the city will be enforced from 3:00 PM today until 6:00 AM on January 1, 2025. Also Read | Goa is 'incredibly empty' this New Year, 'go to Bali or Vietnam' instead Traffic restriction to know in Mumbai on New Year's eve
As per the report, specific roads in South Mumbai will be shut and certain areas will have no parking zones.
It added that there will be no parking available under the Colaba and Marine Drive Traffic Division, and the police have advised people to use public transportation, especially local trains.
Additionally, the Mumbai Coastal Road will be open to vehicular traffic from 11 PM on December 31 until 11 PM on January 1.
Parking is restricted from 3 pm on 31 Dec to 6 am on Januray 1 on the South and North bound including: Netaji Subhashchandra Bose Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Madam Cama Road, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Veer Nariman Road, Dinshaw Vacha Road, Maharshi Karve Road, Vinay K Shah Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road. Also Read | New Year's Eve Traffic alert Pune - Road diversions to drunk driving campaign THESE roads to remain closed and know alternative roads
Roads to avoid
Alternate routes
| Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg (Road from Regal Junction (Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk) to Gateway of India, upto the Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club), will be closed.
|
Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg – Take a left turn onto Mahakavi Bhushan Marg – Then a right turn onto Boman Behram Road.
| Adam Street (Road from Boman Behram Road and Mahakavi Bhushan Marg junction will be closed)
| Mahakavi Bhushan Marg - Right to Boman Behram Road - Right to K.S. Dhariya Chowk (BEST Junction) - Right to Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg.
| P. Ramchandani Marg (Road from Bombay Presidency Club to Adam street)
| Bombay Presidency Club - Haji Niyaz Azmi Marg -Bhid Bhanjan Mandir -Right to Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg
| K. S. Dhariya Chowk (BEST Junction)
|
K. S. Dhariya Chowk (Best Junction) - Smt. Violet Alva Chowk - Right turn - Boman Behram Road - Haji Niyaz Azmi Marg - Left turn - The Bombay Presidency Club (Radio Club).
|
N. S Road (North Bound)
| Ramnath Poddar Chowk ( Godrej Junction) - Right turn by Maharshi Karve- Road Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Chuchgate Junction) - Marine Lines-Charni Road-Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)- will proceed to desired destination.
| N. S Road (South Bound) (Bhara Tambe Chowk
to NCPA/Hutatma Rajguru Chowk (Mantralaya Junction) will remain closed)
| Coastal Road - N.S. Road traffic will be diverted at Princess Street Bridge (Meghdoot Bridge) - Shamaldas Gandhi Marg - Vardhmaan Chowk.
| Dinshaw Vacha Road
| Maharshi Karve Road - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk Marine Lines - Charni Road - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House).
| Madam Cama Road
| Maharshi Karve Road - Ramnath Poddar Chowk (Godrej Junction) - Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk - Marine Lines - Charni Road - Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House)
| Vinay K Shah Marg
| Ramnath Goenka Marg - Sakhar Bhavan Junction - Right turn - Barrister Rajni Patel Marg - Free Press Junction Circle.
Mumbai-Goa highway New Year rush
The Mumbai-Goa highway has been facing traffic congestion due to the extra rush of vehicles ahead of the New Year celebrations coupled with the ongoing road construction work, a police official said as reported by PTI. Also Read
| Happy New Year 2025 Wishes: Messages, images, GIFs to send your loved ones
The official added that large number of people heading to Goa and Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district to celebrate the New Year, roads at Lonere, Mangaon and Indapur Poinad near Mumbai were hit by traffic jams on Monday, further adding that the highway and local police were putting extra efforts to clear the traffic snarls.
MENAFN31122024007365015876ID1109043703
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.